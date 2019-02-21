Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The as-advertised warm-up has continued across West Texas today, with high temperatures generally reaching the 60s and low 70s. Hope you've been able to enjoy this great weather, but if you've been stuck inside all day, you'll have another opportunity on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected and high temperatures again reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
Then the weather will become a bit more interesting late Friday and into Saturday morning. A strong low pressure system currently over the west coast will continue eastward and affect us to start the weekend. We will see a 20-30% chance of rain overnight, but any rainfall amounts will be light. Mountainous locations and northern Lea County, NM could see a few snow showers mix in as well, with little to no accumulation expected.
The higher impact effect will be very strong winds. Mountainous areas may see wind speeds 35-50 mph, while the lower elevations, including the Permian Basin, will see winds 25-40 mph with some gusts over 50 mph. Winds will be strong through Saturday afternoon, before quieting down Saturday night. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
