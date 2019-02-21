Energy City Half Marathon carries on cyclist’s legacy

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Cameron Stotts started the Energy City Half Marathon back in 2014 with a vision of a healthy Permian Basin in his mind.
Five years later the race continues on, despite Stotts having passed away.
Stotts was the cyclist killed on TX-158 in April 2018. Now his family and friends want to continue to honor his legacy by keeping the race going.
“We wanted to continue his legacy of service in the Permian Basin so we formed the Cameron Stotts Foundation," said Phillip Knight, president of the foundation.
"The foundation will host the race every year and the proceeds, any money we raise will go to benefit single moms in the Permian Basin.”
The 2019 Energy City Half Marathon is set to kick off on March 30 at the Fasken Oil and Ranch in Midland.
There will be four races to choose from: the Cameron Stotts half marathon, the Mike Mestas 10k, the Energy City 5k and the 1k Kids Run.
Registration is available now. For more information or to register for any of the races you can click here.
