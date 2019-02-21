ECSO arrest 5, recover $170,000 of stolen goods

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people and recovered nearly $170,000 in stolen property taken from Ector, Martin and Andrews Counties as far back as 2016.
The items recovered included utility trailers, camper trailers, light towers, a tractor, and trucks.
Deputies were originally investigating organized criminal activity after a local oil field service company reported two large thefts from their yard in November.
Brandon Eubank, Teresa Stanton, Darrel Fulton, Teddrick Brady, and Michael Hennington were arrested after warrants were issued Thursday, February 16.
They will be charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
One person remains at large.
