“The Color Purple” selected for African-American read-in

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - On February 21, The Color Purple, will be performed at The University of the Permian Basin for the fourth annual African-American read-in.
UTPB’s Department of Literature and Languages teams up with the Success Center to put on the reading marathon and come-and-go luncheon.
The event takes place inside the Student Activity Center from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. and is open to all.
School members, West Texas families and children (with parental consent) are invited to sign up to read any passages from the work of Alice Walker, or just listen and cheer on the readers.
Copies of the 1982 Pulitzer-Prize winning and often banned book will be available to follow along.
To choose a reading time, contact Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu.
