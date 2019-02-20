Two former Presidio County officials sentenced to prison on bribery charges

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Two former Presidio county officials were sentenced to bribery related charges in Pecos Tuesday.
67-year-old Carlos Eduardo Nieto and 57-year-old Lorenzo Padilla Hernandez were given 30 and 24 months in jail respectively, with supervised release for an additional three years following their prison terms.
Nieto and Hernandez were paid to use their influence to make sure a particular company was awarded a county contract.
Both men have been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine in addition to their sentencing. Hernandez and Nieto have also been ordered to forfeit the bribe money they received, $19,800 and $8,300 respectively.
“This office is serious about combating public corruption. If you violate the public trust for personal gain, you can expect to go to prison,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.
Nieto, former Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Presidio and former Presidio Independent School District trustee, pleaded guilty on October 23, 2018 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and deprivation of honest services.
By pleading guilty, Nieto admitted that he and Hernandez, former Presidio County Precinct 3 Commissioner, conspired since May 10, 2016, to defraud Presidio County and its citizens of money
