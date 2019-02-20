Renovations coming soon to vacant Vaughn Building for new hotel

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland’s Downtown Development is stepping up to the plate by bringing a new hotel in the place of the vacant Vaughn building built in 1963.
Member of the Downtown Development John James says, “This will be a market-rate hotel and because it’s downtown, it puts a lot of the travelers in walking distance of the offices they have to go visit with or the conventions that they’re here for. It’s a great plan for a great location, in a great city.”
The hotel will be a 24-month project providing over 130 rooms, with hopes to bring exciting amenities such as included parking, a new restaurant, coffee shop, fitness center and more.
“One of the secrets in this renovation will be the plan for a rooftop bar, and that will be the only rooftop bar in Midland, so they’re kind of excited about that,” James added.
In addition the demolition of the Southwest building along with the developing 45 million dollar convention center in downtown Midland, this new renovation will certainly bring more life into the area in the near future.
Construction for this project is expected to begin in around six months from today.
