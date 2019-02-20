Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning! We got lucky yesterday. I'm glad we didn't see much of that wintry mix. That will not be an issue today, as we should see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. You will still want to have a jacket this morning. Temperatures are looking to start around 30 degrees and warm into the upper 50s by this afternoon. Tomorrow, we are expecting much warmer conditions, with lows around 40 and highs around 70. This warming trend is expected to continue through the rest of this work week.