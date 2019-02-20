Froot Loops Mini Donuts will return to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Can't decide what you want for breakfast or a late-night snack? Don't worry — Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have you covered.
The fast-food chain announced Tuesday it was bringing back Froot Loops Mini Donuts at participating locations for a limited time. The mini donuts will start at $1.99 and go on sale the week of Feb. 25 in five colors: red, blue, green, purple and yellow.
“Froot Loops Mini Donuts are the perfect anytime snack and will bring any consumer back to their childhood,” said Owen Klein, the VP of global culinary innovation for CKE Restaurants, in a press release. CKE Restaurants runs Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.
The restaurants first sold Froot Loops Mini Donuts in 2018. Demand at the time was high.
