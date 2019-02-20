Former Midland ISD teacher arrested in SC for possession of child pornography

ROCK HILL, SC (KWES) - Terry Burchett, 69, was arrested in South Carolina on February 18 on charges of child pornography. He was found to be in possession of over 9,800 sexually explicit images of children according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
White Pages lists Burchett as living in Rock Hill but having once lived in Midland. Burchett’s Facebook page also lists him as having lived in Midland and working at Midland ISD.
According to the State Board for Educator Certification, Burchett received his certification to teach in Texas on May 14,1984. As of February 20, he is registered to teach elementary history classes and elementary self-contained classes for grades one through eight. The certification is for life and is still considered valid in the state of Texas.
According to the District Education Improvement Committee, Burchett was still listed as teaching in MISD during the 2012-2013 school year, meaning Burchett was still actively teaching in Midland at least 6 years ago.
According to WCNC, York County Sheriff’s deputies worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to take Burchett into custody Monday.
Burchett is listed on the York County Sheriff’s Office website as an inmate in the York County Jail with bond set at $200,000. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. According to the attorney general’s office, it is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
York County Deputies reportedly received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to the possible upload of a file containing child pornography back on December 21, 2018.
After investigators traced the image and IP address back to Burchett, deputies executed a search warrant of his residence on January 24. Multiple electronic devices were seized.
WCNC reports that neighbors of Burchett said they always had questions about him.
“We did kind of wonder about the guy,” said Lanny Cox, a neighbor. “We saw him in his yard some but never spoke. [We’d] Make eye contact and wave, and he kind of just looked through us.”
Cox said he noticed when several deputies showed up a few weeks ago and searched the house but had no idea why.
“Scary being next door. Like I said, we have a two-year-old, and we play outside a lot, and we would see him, so it’s scary,” Cox said. “I’m hoping he’s gone for a while, won’t have to worry about living next to him.”
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.