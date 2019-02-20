Feel like you’re on a ‘Star Wars’ planet at this Terlingua Airbnb

TERLINGUA, TX (KWES) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being on the dusty planet of Tatooine, this Adobe Dome in the Desert Airbnb is the perfect place for you to stay.
This off-grid dome is a solar powered earthen structure meant to provide a unique desert experience away from the rest of civilization. Plus thanks to an ordinance in Terlingua concerning light pollution, you can truly feel close to a galaxy far, far away when you look at the night sky and see the beautiful array of stars.
The dome is relatively isolated, but both the Terlingua Ghost Town and Big Bend National Park are only 25 minutes away.
Solar power provides enough energy for the refrigerator and lights as well as phones and laptops. Water comes from a rain collection cistern, though separate drinking water is provided.
The dome is quite popular and has been featured on HGTV’s “Mighty Tiny Houses”, so if you are interested in booking make sure to scoop up your spot quite a bit in advance.
If you are interested in more information on how to book this Skywalker-style experience you can click here.
