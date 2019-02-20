Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We made it through our cold and dreary Tuesday, and it's all uphill from here for the rest of the work week! We've seen plenty of sunshine today, as temps have risen into the 50s and low 60s. Unfortunately we will start to see more cloud-cover as we head into this evening and tonight as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.
The real warm weather arrives tomorrow, as high temperatures rise to above average levels, in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll start the day with cloudy skies, but will become sunny as he head into the afternoon. Winds will pick up, but won't be anything out of the ordinary, coming in from the south at 10-20 mph.
Friday looks to be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, but then our focus turns to our next low pressure system and Pacific cold front late Friday night and into Saturday morning. It will offer a decent chance of rain, but will be short lived, allowing for only light rainfall accumulations. It will bring slightly cooler temps, but also very strong, potentially warning/advisory level winds Saturday morning.
