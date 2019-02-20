‘Drive Smart’ campaign seeks to reduce fatal accidents on Texas highways

TEXAS (KWES) - When the oil and gas boom, so do accidents on Texas Highways.
Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation launched their newest campaign encouraging drivers to make smarter choices, ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’.
The campaign is aimed at showing drivers what they can do to reduce the number of deadly accidents
The Texas Trucking Association says sharing the roads with commercial vehicles is crucial.
“Wake up every morning, and you hit those highways think about those things, and how to share the road with trucks, and it was said earlier there are some truck drivers that are better than others but you have to give them space to operate and that will actually save your life," said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of The Texas Trucking Association.
In Texas, 14% of fatal accidents on our highways involve commercial motor vehicles, but on average, those big vehicles are only at fault for 4% of those accidents.
The number of commercial vehicle fatal crashes in the Odessa district made up for 15% of the statewide total, despite having only about 1.5% of the state’s population.
