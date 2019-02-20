City of Odessa provides new rifles for police department

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - During their Tuesday meeting, Odessa City Council members considered buying 145 AR style rifles for the Odessa Police Department.
Funds for the rifles were included in City’s budget and will replace the current bulky M-16 rifles the officers currently carry in their vehicles.
The decision was made in order to provide officers with the proper tools they need. Officers will pay for the guns through payroll deduction to reimburse the city for the upfront purchasing costs.
