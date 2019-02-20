Blackshear is focused on raising reading literacy through personalized teaching

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - After years of failed attempts at improving their scores, Blackshear only has until the end of the year to boost reading levels before the state could close its doors.
According to the Texas Education Agency, data from the STAAR exam showed that only 17% of students from third to fifth grade could read at the minimum level of others in the district.
One teacher at Blackshear is ensuring they don’t fall behind by offering the kids different reading styles.
“They enjoy echo reading, they love the paired reading and we do what they call ‘Read, Tap, Think’ for extra understanding,” Ora Christian, first-grade teacher said.
Christian focuses on bringing out the strengths of each student when she teaches but does not stop at simply saying words. She dives deep into phonics, vocabulary, and comprehension.
“There’s a component that we do which is called guided reading as well, where we work with the students just on the level where they are,” Christian said.
The district as a whole received a D rating. The overall goal is to meet state standards by 2024.
