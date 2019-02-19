Willie Nelson and Family come to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, Willie Nelson and Family will be at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center starting at 8 p.m.
Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist.
He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.
With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust.
