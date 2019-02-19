Water and oil not mixing is an exception in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The University of the Permian Basin holds their second Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.
Normally water and oil do not mix, but here in the Basin the amalgamation of the water and oil industry promotes economic growth.
UTPB President Dr. Sandra Wooley states, "Not everyone understands how much water is involved in fracturing in the energy industry.”
Currently, the oil industry produces just under 4 million barrels of oil a day. In the future, that production rate is expected to increase up to 6 million barrels per day.
The conference helps inform the public, energy companies and policymakers of the practical use of water in relation to oil.
“This conference brings together the experts and the practitioners to talk about about all the latest technology and all the latest information related to that very important aspect of the energy industry here in the Basin,” says Wooley.
If you would like to attend the event will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion from Feb. 19-22.
To register visit pbwiec.com
