Robert Fabian pretrial hearing canceled

By Kirsten Geddes | February 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:34 AM

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Robert Fabian’s Feb. 19 pretrial hearing for the Zuzu Verk murder case has been canceled.

According to Caldwell County, he was originally supposed to have one hearing on February 19 and another on March 19. The March hearing is still planned.

The jury trial itself is scheduled for April 29 in Caldwell County.

Fabian is accused of the murder of his on-and-off girlfriend, Zuzu Verk.

Verk was a student at Sul Ross State University when she was reported missing in October 2016.

Robert Fabian (left) with Zuzu Verk (right) (Source: Facebook)
