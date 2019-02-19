Permian Playhouse presents ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Playhouse will be presenting the opening show of its 2019 season “Smokey Joe’s Cafe”.
The show is a musical revue of the songs of lyricist Jerome Leiber and composer Mike Stoller. Songs featured will include “Jailhouse Rock”, “Stand By Me”, “Yakety Yak” and more.
The show runs Fridays through Sundays February 22 through March 3. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for just $15. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
