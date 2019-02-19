Odessa College kicks off 35th Wrangler Rodeo this week

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Odessa college is inviting West Texans to the 35th Annual Wrangler Rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 21 through Feb. 23.
The action starts at 7 p.m. and gate will open at 6 p.m.
Student athletes from 18 colleges and universities will compete against each other in the Saddle Bronc, Bareback, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down Roping, Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Goat Tying, and Breakaway Roping events.
Tickets are available at the door each night or online at http://westtexastix.com/odessa-college-rodeo. Prices are ten dollars for adults, seven dollars for adults ages 55 or older, and five dollars for children 12 or younger.
The Wrangler Rodeo is the first rodeo in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region Competition.
The schools participating will be Angelo State University, Cisco College, Clarendon College, Eastern New Mexico University, Frank Phillips College, Howard College, New Mexico Junior College, North Central Texas College, Odessa College, South Plains College, Sul Ross State University, Ranger Junior College, Tarleton State University, Texas Tech University, Vernon Regional College, Weatherford College, Western Texas College, and West Texas A&M University.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.