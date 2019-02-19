Odessa College holding 35th Annual Wrangler Rodeo

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 35th Annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo is kicking off February 21.
The rodeo will run through February 23 and each night will start at 7 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12 or over 55.
Student athletes from 18 colleges and universities will be competing in a variety of events including bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping and more. Participating schools include Sul Ross, Texas Tech, Howard College and West Texas A&M.
