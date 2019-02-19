New shelter will house survivors of domestic violence using strong support system

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, the Crisis Center of West Texas held an open house for the new Louise Wood Angel House location.
It will feature a larger space, quadrupling the square footage and doubling the capacity of the old facility.
“We know that there is a need for people to seek shelter when they’re experience domestic violence," said Lorie Dunham, executive director of CCWTX. "We also know that in this community, housing is at a premium and so, to be able to provide safety and shelter is important for us as a community.”
It’ll be a therapeutic place for domestic violence survivors to heal with a personalized experience to care for themselves and their loved ones.
“It will have an impact because it allows families to be safe and be together but still have a home-like environment and still have all their needs met," said Dunnam.
The center provides counseling, case management, and transition services to integrate survivors of domestic and sexual violence back into the community.
“It takes a great deal of courage to leave that situation and so, we want them to have all the comforts and much independence,” said Dunnam.
Before the center can help survivors, they need the necessary supplies to accommodate their needs.
“We need mattress covers, pillow covers, and shower curtains in order to open our doors in early March as we’ve planned," said Dunnam. "We also have an Amazon wishlist that has a variety of items that people can donate to the shelter.”
The open house will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 901 S. Lincoln Ave.
If you can’t make it, donations can be made on their website.
