Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning! We've been checking conditions for this wintry weather through out the night. Areas north of I-20 and southeast New Mexico are at the greatest risk for this throughout today. These conditions are expected to start around sunrise, but we are not anticipating large amounts at this time. The primary threat today is going to be driving conditions, specifically for areas that experience freezing rain. Since we are feeling colder temperatures this morning, the rain could freeze on to some roads. Be sure you take extra caution on your commute today, especially on over passes. Temperatures today are looking to start in the mid to upper 20s and warm up to around 40 degrees by this afternoon. Be sure to bundle up and try to avoid being outside for an extended period of time.
Tomorrow, we are expected to start in the lower 30s and warm into the upper 50s. This warming trend is expected to continue through the rest of this week. Thursday, we are looking at temperatures to warm into upper 60s and start in the upper 30s. There could be some breezy conditions, making it still feel chilly outside. Friday is looking to have very pleasant conditions. Temperatures are expected to start in the mid 40s and warm into the lower 70s by the afternoon. At least Mother Nature gave us something to look forward to.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.