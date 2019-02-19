Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning! We've been checking conditions for this wintry weather through out the night. Areas north of I-20 and southeast New Mexico are at the greatest risk for this throughout today. These conditions are expected to start around sunrise, but we are not anticipating large amounts at this time. The primary threat today is going to be driving conditions, specifically for areas that experience freezing rain. Since we are feeling colder temperatures this morning, the rain could freeze on to some roads. Be sure you take extra caution on your commute today, especially on over passes. Temperatures today are looking to start in the mid to upper 20s and warm up to around 40 degrees by this afternoon. Be sure to bundle up and try to avoid being outside for an extended period of time.