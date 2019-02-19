Monday Evening Weather Update

Overnight, we’ll see temperatures take a plunge towards the freezing mark with chilly winds out of the northeast. We’re already seeing temperatures below freezing across the Permian Basin as of 7:30 PM. This cool down will coincide with an upper level disturbance off to our west, and a surface low forming to our north. This will supply a very shallow layer of moisture, but will likely be enough to see some light drizzle. The big question mark now is how cold things will get at the surface. There is still considerable model disagreement as the layer of cold air will be very shallow, with warmer air on top. Despite the differences between the models, things have been fairly consistent over the past 24 hours in terms of timing and placement. So here’s what we know: