Lubbock medical examiner accuses county commissioner of obstructing operations, defamation

LUBBOCK, TX (KWES) - The Appointed Chief Medical Examiner for Lubbock County, Dr. Sam Andrews, is accusing County Commissioner Jason Corley (Precinct #2) of defamation with malicious intent to influence the functions of his office.
In a memo to County Judge Curtis Parrish, Andrews stated that he believes Corley had “wantonly and knowingly, and with malicious intent, made defamatory statements” about him, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the NAAG Pathology Labs PC.
The medical examiner believes Corley told multiple lies and spread rumors. These rumors included that Andrews had reportedly been cutting off the fingers of dead children, selling body parts and performing illegal research.
Andrews stated he believes the rumors were a way to deflect attention from concerns raised about the work quality of the prior medical examiner and his staff. Additionally, he suspects Corley is conspiring to take civil action against the county.
Dr. Andrews also claims in the memo that Corley has attempted on more than one occasion to interfere with his office functions including circumventing the hiring and firing of employees.
One last complaint of Dr. Andrews is that Corley reportedly has demanded to be present when an infant or child has died in order to see the remains. Based on this Corley has been banned from attending all autopsies.
Andrews believes Corley is obstructing governmental operations and official power, violating the Texas Penal Code and the Texas Ethics Commission.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.