Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

(Gray News) - Karl Lagerfeld, a fixture for decades in the world of fashion, has died in Paris, multiple news outlets reported. He was 85 years old.
The German designer, who had been the creative director for Chanel, had missed several public appearances for health reasons, the BBC reported.
His career in the industry started with his position as an assistant to Pierre Balmain in 1955. He moved to Chanel in 1983 and is credited with lifting their profile with new styles and ambitious runway shows.
Lagerfeld also designed for Fendi as well as his own label.
