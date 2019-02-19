Evening Forecast with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Well, we had plenty of very dry air in the area this morning. While that did help to lower temps into the 20s this morning, it also sucked away any available moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere. That is why we did not see the wintry mix that we thought was possible earlier on. Sure, the weatherman was wrong again (ha ha), but at least we didn't have to deal with icy roads this morning.
It has been a very cold and dreary day with high temperatures generally staying in the 30s. We should start to see come clearing skies as we head towards sunset. This is good news if you plan on viewing the super snow moon, which will be the largest super moon of 2019. In actually, the moon will appear about 10% larger than an average full moon. It will also be quite chilly this evening with temps staying in the 30s before falling into the 20s in some spots overnight.
We do have some good news! A warming trend will take place for the remainder of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Expect high temps in the upper 50s for your Wednesday, followed by 60s and low 70s by Thursday and Friday. Our next weather maker will arrive Friday night and Saturday morning, allowing for a slight chance of rain and also a very windy day on Saturday.
