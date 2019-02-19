ECISD schools read up for literary competition

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - ECISD elementary schools are reading up for the ninth annual Battle of the Bluebonnets competition on February 22.
Twenty-six schools will compete in the game show structured event to see if they can claim the title of District Champion.
Each team will have students from third to fifth grade who have read a minimum of five out of 20 books selected as Texas Bluebonnet Award nominees.
For this reading showdown, students will be quizzed on questions created by the ECISD Literary Department.
They hope the competition inspires students to read the majority of the material in order to talk about ideas and concepts with friends and family.
Teachers have started practice rounds to help identify literary elements and encourage students to analyze the texts through critical thinking.
The battle will take place at 10 a.m. in the Odessa High School Lady Broncho Gym and is free to the public.
