1 dead following accident at Big Spring Tokai Carbon CB facility

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - One person is dead following an accident Monday morning at a Tokai Carbon CB Ltd manufacturing facility.
According to Tokai Carbon CB, a worker suffered a fatal injury around 9:45 a.m. in the shipping department of the Big Spring manufacturing facility.
At this time the victim has not been identified and there are no further details about the incident. An internal investigation is ongoing.
Following the accident Tokai Carbon CB assures safety protocols immediately were initiated and the plant was secured for the safety of the employees.
The company has extended their thoughts and prayers to the employee’s family and loved ones.
