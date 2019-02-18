Wintery mix possible for Tuesday’s forecast

(KWES) - The week of February 18 could see some chilly temperatures in the Permian Basin area, so make sure you bundle up.
Monday temperatures could rise as high as the lower 50s, but Tuesday will see much colder temperatures. Through the morning, temperatures will be freezing and could warm up to as much as the mid 40s by the afternoon.
There is a probable chance of snow and wintry mix Tuesday as well for the northeastern counties and the Permian Basin. Drivers should be aware of possibly hazardous road conditions, particularly in places like overpasses that are more likely to freeze or become slick.
Northern Trans-Pecos and eastern counties could also see some rain Tuesday.
Luckily however the rest of the week should warm up.
