Sunday Evening Weather Update

As we go into Tuesday, that's been the story of the forecast for some time. We're now close enough to speculate who might get what, but it's still a tough forecast. Thankfully, accumulations of whatever we may see look pretty light, which should limit impacts somewhat, but we've seen what a little ice can do around here, so this is a forecast you will want to watch very closely. At this time, I-20 seems to be about where the freezing line may setup until you get towards the mountains. Cities like Pecos, Midland, and Odessa will probably be on the fringe, but I think it's likely we see some freezing drizzle at least for a little bit. As you move into the northern Permian Basin, sleet may become the dominant precipitation type as the sub-freezing layer will be a bit deeper. Snow looks unlikely except maybe northern Lea and Eddy Counties since the atmosphere is very dry above roughly 4000 feet. Enhanced lift in the mountains could lead to some snow showers in the Guadalupes, but looks less likely the further south you go.