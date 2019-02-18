Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone, hope you had a great weekend! It was noticeably cooler today, but felt very pleasant outside in the sunshine with winds finally on the lighter side. Temperatures varied widely today, from the low 50s in the northern Permian Basin to around 70 in Presidio and towards Big Bend National Park. High pressure to our north is inching south, and as it does so, it will usher in a cooler air mass overnight. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be pretty chilly in the Permian Basin and SE New Mexico, dipping into the mid 20s for some of us. South of I-10, things will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s as the cool air takes its sweet time moving in.
Tomorrow afternoon will be breezy once again with gusts of 30-40 MPH possible. Similar to your morning lows, temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be warmer as you move southwest, ranging from the mid 40s in Snyder to the upper 50s in Presidio. Suffice to say, as you move northeast, that jacket will become increasingly necessary as you factor in the wind chill.
As we go into Tuesday, that's been the story of the forecast for some time. We're now close enough to speculate who might get what, but it's still a tough forecast. Thankfully, accumulations of whatever we may see look pretty light, which should limit impacts somewhat, but we've seen what a little ice can do around here, so this is a forecast you will want to watch very closely. At this time, I-20 seems to be about where the freezing line may setup until you get towards the mountains. Cities like Pecos, Midland, and Odessa will probably be on the fringe, but I think it's likely we see some freezing drizzle at least for a little bit. As you move into the northern Permian Basin, sleet may become the dominant precipitation type as the sub-freezing layer will be a bit deeper. Snow looks unlikely except maybe northern Lea and Eddy Counties since the atmosphere is very dry above roughly 4000 feet. Enhanced lift in the mountains could lead to some snow showers in the Guadalupes, but looks less likely the further south you go.
As always with freezing rain/sleet, please just take it slow on the roads in the morning. It's not looking like a lot, but it could be enough to cause problems. Give yourself some extra time to get from point A to point B, and make sure to double the space between you and the car in front of you. Better to make it late than not at all.
Looking ahead, things look to warm up to around 70 by Friday and remain mostly dry, but will have to watch for some scattered showers Friday and Saturday.
