Stripes reveals first of three 2019 Selena cup designs

SAN ANTONIO — It’s that time of year again!
Stripes unveiled the 2019 limited-edition Selena cup on its Facebook page Monday morning.
The Queen of Cumbia cups go up for sale on Saturday, February 23 at 10 am.
You can line up as early at 8 am at participating Stripes locations in Texas and Louisana. There's a two-cup limit per person.
The year's cups showcase a black and white sketch of Selena on top of a retro, multi-colored pop art background.
“We are honored to collaborate again with Suzette, Selena’s sister, on the release of the 2019 Selena commemorative cup collection,” said 7-Eleven (Stripes) Senior Vice President, Brad Williams. “Selena is such an inspiration to our customers and her fans. We look forward to bringing all three of these beautifully designed, high-quality Selena cups to our customers. We encourage Selena fans to get their cups early, while supplies last.”
Stripes said they plan to release two additional cup designs in March and April.
For more information, click here.