Staff training temporarily impacts City of Midland Animal Services hours

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland Animal Services division will have limited hours on February 20-21 due to staff training.
During these days, only emergency services will be offered. Adoptions and animal surrenders will not be available.
If you have an animal-related emergency you are asked to dial 911. To schedule s pick-up or drop off time you are asked to call 432-685-7420.
Services will resume normal hours on February 22. The Animal Shelter is open Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
