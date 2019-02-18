Rhea Lana’s consignment holding spring, summer sale

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Rhea Lana’s consigment will be hosting a special sale event at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 18 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 19 you can stop by and pick up some gently used clothes. On Tuesday everything will be an extra 50 percent off.
“We have over 500 families from all across the Permain Basin that have brought their children’s gently used clothing shoes, baby gear, toys, and furniture to cosign with our event and so we’re going to be open for families to come and shop,” said Natalie Nolen, the owner of Rhea Lana’s.
This is the spring and summer event for the business, meaning there will be plenty of sandals, dresses, bathing suits and more.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.