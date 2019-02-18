OPD arrest man in connection weekend murder

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have arrested Eusebio Luna Lerma, 37, in connection to a murder that occurred over the weekend.
Lerma has been arrested and charged with Murder “1st Degree Felony”.
Fri. February 15, Odessa Police responded to the 400 block of Ann in reference to an assault victim around 11:09 p.m.
According to police, officers made contact with the victim, identified as Eliopoldo Estorga, 64, who sustained serious bodily injury to his head and face.
Estorga was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
Witnesses reported that earlier, they observed an unknown male subject standing over Estorga and repeatedly striking him in the face.
The suspect, later identified as Lerma then left the scene before police arrived.
Lerma was located by Odessa Police, admitted that he had fought with and injured Estorga, then charged and arrested accordingly.
