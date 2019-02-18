Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend. Dust off those jackets because we are going to be on the chilly side of things. This morning, anticipate temperatures to be in the mid to lower 30s and warm into the lower 50s by this afternoon. This colder trend is expected to stick around through the beginning of this week. Tomorrow, temperatures are looking to be around freezing in the morning and warm into the mid 40s by the afternoon. We also have a chance for some snow and wintry mix for our northeastern counties and the Permian Basin. During this time, there is also some rain chances for areas, such as the northern Trans-Pecos and the eastern counties throughout the day. These precipitation amounts are not expected to be much, but are still something to be on the lookout for.