COM Aquatics holding Whataburger fundraiser

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - COM Aquatics is holding a fundraiser on February 20 to help fund their dive team.
The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Whataburger at 3206 N. Midkiff Road in Midland.
All you have to do to support the team is show up during the time and mention the team. Whataburger will donate 20 percent of sales from both dine in and drive through to COM.
Attendees will also have the chance to win free Whataburger for a year.
