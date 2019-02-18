Austin residents protest Trump’s national emergency declaration on President’s Day

By Hana Adeni | February 18, 2019 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 3:53 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of a nation-wide movement, a small crowd gathered at Republic Square in Downtown Austin to protest President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

The protest, organized by a group called MoveOn, started Monday morning.

Trump’s declaration on Friday shifts billions of federal dollars earmarked for military construction to the border. The move to go around Congress to fund his long-promised border wall came after lawmakers in both parties blocked his requests for billions of dollars to fulfill his signature campaign pledge.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told ABC's "This Week" that his state would sue "imminently" to block the order, after the American Civil Liberties Union and the nonprofit watchdog group, Public Citizen, announced Friday they were taking legal action.

Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration and it is likely to pass both chambers. Several Republican senators are already indicating they would vote against Trump — though there do not yet appear to be enough votes to override a veto by the president.

Some of the protests happening nation-wide are listed on MoveOn.org and others can be found on rallylist.com.

