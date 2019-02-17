Video shows inmates saving baby locked inside SUV

The trustees were in the right place at the right time when there was a baby was trapped outside a Pasco courthouse.

February 17, 2019

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Deputies don't normally encourage inmates to break into cars, but this time it was for a good cause.

On Valentine's Day, a baby was accidentally locked inside an SUV at the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey.

Fortunately, it was only 56 degrees outside, but the parents were still unable to get the vehicle open.

The parents told deputies they couldn’t afford a locksmith, and the father said he was going to break out a window to get to the child.

That's when a couple of trustees working with a Pasco County sheriff's inmate supervisor nearby volunteered to help. The father pried the door open far enough for a trustee to use a coat hanger to unlock the door.

The child was fine.

