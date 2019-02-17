Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! It’s been yet another gusty day with westerly winds really making their presence known. In Midland, we saw a gust to 43 MPH, but other gusts in excess of 50 MPH have been reported around West Texas and SE New Mexico. This has led to critical fire danger across a large area, and prompted a swath of Red Flag Warnings that extend into this evening. Please just be very careful out there tonight and don’t do anything with an open flame or that might cause sparks or embers. Fire danger will remain elevated through tomorrow until we finally get a little bit of moisture entering our area on Monday.