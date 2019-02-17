Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! It’s been yet another gusty day with westerly winds really making their presence known. In Midland, we saw a gust to 43 MPH, but other gusts in excess of 50 MPH have been reported around West Texas and SE New Mexico. This has led to critical fire danger across a large area, and prompted a swath of Red Flag Warnings that extend into this evening. Please just be very careful out there tonight and don’t do anything with an open flame or that might cause sparks or embers. Fire danger will remain elevated through tomorrow until we finally get a little bit of moisture entering our area on Monday.
The winds have also left the tree pollen count high yet again, and it will remain this way through tomorrow as a Pacific front slides through overnight. This will knock down our temperatures tomorrow to the low to mid 60s for most, but some spots around Big Bend could still go for the 70s. Northwesterly winds behind the front will continue to bring that pollen in, so expect at least one more day with the sniffles.
Heading into Monday, an area of low pressure will dig south as it crosses the Rockies, leaving us on the colder side of the system. Monday should stay dry, but it is possible late Monday into Tuesday, we start to see some showers. Any accumulation will be very light, but the concern is that the surface will cool enough for it to fall as freezing rain or maybe even sleet/ice pellets. There's still considerable uncertainty with this system, but if it does fall as freezing rain, that could create travel hazards for your Tuesday morning commute.
Looking ahead, it looks like we slowly warm back up towards next weekend. A couple of systems will move through as we do so, and there’s some uncertainty with the location and timing of any precipitation. I’m rooting for some rain, but I remain skeptical. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast as we approach Tuesday.
