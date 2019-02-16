TxDOT, Ector County struggle to keep up with road repairs

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - With limited employees and an ever-growing demand for road repairs, both the Texas Department of Transportation and Ector County find themselves playing catch up.
TxDOT and Ector County both say repairs pile on and keep their employees from being able to tend to daily duties, which puts the organizations further behind.
“I think anybody would say more people would help. Especially when looking at the explosion of population and the amount of traffic we have out here. We just have more and more issues all the time,” said Gene Powell, public information officer for TxDOT.
TxDOT cares for 340 miles of road split among twenty-two employees, while Ector County has 585 miles of road with only fifteen people to split the workload.
The Ector County Highways and Street Director Evans Keesey said he hopes that people will understand that they are fixing the roads as fast as they can.
