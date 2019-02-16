Shop till you drop at children’s consignment sale

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Rhea Lana’s children consignment spring event will be held at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
This is an opportunity for Permian Basin families to purchase a variety of gently used children’s clothes at a low price.
Owner Natalie Nolen says, “We have over 500 families from all across the Permian Basin that have brought their children’s gently used clothing, shoes, baby gear, toys and furniture to cosign with our event.”
The event kicks off February 16 with a private pre-sale event catered to consignors, volunteers, Moms-To-Be and Moms with military IDs (or copies of their husbands).
You must have a pass to shop in the pre-sale event. To get a pass click “Going” on their Facebook page.
The following days are open to the public until Feb. 19 where customers can cash in an extra 50% off items.
Nolen wants families to know they can expect “to find lots of sandals, Easter dresses, bathing suits, everything you need for the spring and summer season.”
For a full schedule of dates and times visit https://midlandodessa.rhealana.com/wixsaleinfo.asp?fbclid=IwAR3tQ4azpGJ-YtZ1n1T-EKiunDPOayEdwN0y_iMj5BxuC4hIVkSqMKNvU6Y
Contact Natalie Nolen at 432-934-5226 with questions.
