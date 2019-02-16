The Odessa Animal Shelter hosts their biggest adoption event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - February 16, the Odessa Animal Shelter is hoping to put a lot of smiles on the faces of dogs and cats ready to be adopted.
Cable One, Hallmark Channel and the Odessa Animal Control Shelter are teaming up to hold this event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Odessa Animal Control Shelter, located at 910 West 42nd Street.
The shelter will showcase up to 80 dogs and 15 cats to choose from.
The Hallmark Channel is paying for the first six adoptions of the day.
If you miss the deal, the cost for a dog or cat is $40 dollars, which will include microchipping, spay and neutering, and a license fee.
Odessa’s public information officer encourages the communities involvement tomorrow, describing it as a, “Win- win for all."
“I can’t walk through there because every time I go through there, the more I go through there the more I want to adopt,” Steven LeSueur said. “The main thing is that there is a lot of animals here to be adopted and the public, you know, we need everybody to come down here to adopt.”
Refreshments and snacks will be provided at the event including a raffle available to participants that make a donation or adopt a pet.
The winner will receive a Hallmark gift basket valued at $100.
