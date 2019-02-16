New Mexico is now a great state to retire

SANTA FE, NM (KWES) - Friday, the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee passed House Bill 497, introduced by Representative Bill Pratt (D-Albuquerque), to market New Mexico as a place to retire.
House Bill 497 appropriates $1 million to implement a marketing campaign to attract retirees to New Mexico.
“With New Mexico’s tourism on the rise, it’s important that we promote our state as somewhere to visit but also a place to stay. Recruiting retirees to New Mexico would add to our economy and show that we are a welcoming and inclusive state,” said Rep. Bill Pratt. “New Mexico has a rich cultural history and it’s important that we send a message that we are open to all.”
House Bill 497 now heads to the House Appropriation and Finance Committee.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.