2.2 magnitude earthquake strikes West TX

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Texas and was felt in southeast New Mexico Friday evening.
The earthquake struck around 8:52 p.m. Central time on February 15 in Pecos, Texas. It reached a depth of 2.5 miles.
This earthquake hit 0.5 miles south/southeast of Mann, Texas. The distance was also 74.3 miles west/southwest of Odessa and 81.8 miles south/southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
For more information on the earthquake you can visit the USGS site.
