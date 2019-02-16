2.2 magnitude earthquake strikes West TX

2.2 magnitude earthquake strikes West TX
(Source: USGS)
By Madelaine Perrault | February 16, 2019 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 9:58 AM

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Texas and was felt in southeast New Mexico Friday evening.

The earthquake struck around 8:52 p.m. Central time on February 15 in Pecos, Texas. It reached a depth of 2.5 miles.

This earthquake hit 0.5 miles south/southeast of Mann, Texas. The distance was also 74.3 miles west/southwest of Odessa and 81.8 miles south/southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

For more information on the earthquake you can visit the USGS site.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.