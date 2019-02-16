How an app glitch and 3 Frisco school administrators saved a child 1,000 miles away

“I am comforted to know that our student recognized the value of the StopIt App and reached out to our school leaders,” Dr. Ryan Barber, Director of Student Services in Waynesboro, Va., said in a statement. “Since our school division had begun our Winter Break, the student did not receive an immediate response. Thankfully, she reached out to Frisco Independent School District, another school district using the StopIt App. The administrators in Frisco were able to connect with the student even several states away and provide her guidance and support. The administrators in Frisco also contacted almost every administrator in Waynesboro City Schools to ensure we were aware of the emergency situation. Without the quick action of the administrators in Frisco, our student would not received the immediate mental health evaluation and treatment she required. I am certain the outcome would have been different if it hadn’t been for the StopIt App and the administrators in Frisco. Our school division remains tremendously thankful for everyone who intervened on behalf of our student in crisis.”