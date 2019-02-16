Friday Evening Weather Update

Because of the winds and the warm, very dry air overhead, fire danger will be critical across much of West Texas. With sustained winds up to 25 MPH and gusts up to 45 MPH, this will be conducive for rapid fire spread, especially since it's been a while since our last big rainfall. Please, make sure you practice good fire safety tomorrow. Avoid any burning, or anything that will cause sparks or embers. Make sure if you're towing you secure your chains, and please use an ash tray as still lit cigarette butts are often the culprit of brush fires.