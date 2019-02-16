Friday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone and happy Friday! Those pesky West Texas Winds have picked up yet again, and this time they don’t want to go away. We’ve seen number of gusts in excess of 40 MPH across the Trans Pecos and into the Permian Basin. Midland International has gusted to 44 so far today. We’re also seeing a little bit in the way of blowing dust as well. It’s really a bummer, because it’s tough to enjoy widespread 70s and low 80s with a mouth full of dust.
Overnight, winds will slacken just a bit, but remain fairly strong across the mountain peaks and in the plains to their east. A High Wind Warning warning is in effect now through 8 PM MST tomorrow in the Guadalupes. We also have a High Wind Watch through tomorrow evening for the Davis and Apache Mountains including Marfa and Alpine. Gusts in the Guadalupes could reach 75 MPH, while we could see 60 MPH readings in Marfa and Alpine.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will vary widely as a cold front noses in from the NE. Could dip into the 30s in the northeastern Permian Basin, while Big Bend stays in the upper 50s. Here in Midland and Odessa, we'll be somewhere in the mid to upper 40s. By the afternoon, westerly winds will win easily with gusts up to 45 MPH. The air mass will cool a little, but we'll still go for the mid 70s. Another added wrinkle to the forecast, the persistent westerly winds have drastically increased tree pollen, so if you find yourself sneezing a lot, that's probably why.
Because of the winds and the warm, very dry air overhead, fire danger will be critical across much of West Texas. With sustained winds up to 25 MPH and gusts up to 45 MPH, this will be conducive for rapid fire spread, especially since it's been a while since our last big rainfall. Please, make sure you practice good fire safety tomorrow. Avoid any burning, or anything that will cause sparks or embers. Make sure if you're towing you secure your chains, and please use an ash tray as still lit cigarette butts are often the culprit of brush fires.
Looking ahead, changes come Sunday through Tuesday as we continue to monitor an intrusion of Arctic air. This accompanied with a system late Monday into Tuesday could lead to some wintry precipitation. Keep an eye on the forecast!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.