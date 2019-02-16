Fire danger due to strong winds, low humidity

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Because of the winds and the warm, very dry air moving in, fire danger will be critical across much of West Texas on Saturday.
With sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph, this will be conducive for rapid fire spread, especially since it's been a while since our last big rainfall.
Please, make sure you practice good fire safety tomorrow. Avoid any burning, or anything that will cause sparks or embers.
Make sure that if you’re towing, you secure any loose chains, and please use an ash tray as lit cigarette butts are often the culprit of brush fires.
