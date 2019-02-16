Ector County Tax Assessor-Collector Barbara Horn retires

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A reception was held Friday at the Ector County Commissioners Courtroom for retiring County Tax Assessor-Collector Barbara Horn in honor of her dedication and many years of service.
Barbara, speaking about her long career and the impact her coworkers had on it, said “I’ll just say for myself I made it 100% and I have girls to prove that was interviewed today and came to be with me that they have learned a lot.”
Horn explained that she plans on spending her new free time with her grandchildren.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.