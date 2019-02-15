TxDOT prepares for Loop 250 service road project

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A project to rebuild and improve service roads on part of Loop 250 in Midland will begin the week of Feb. 18.
The project will take approximately seven months to complete, and cost $6.65 million, the lowest bid from RK Hall of Paris (and Big Spring).
A key feature in this project is the addition of a turn lane on the southbound Loop 250 service road that feeds into the north service road of Highway 191.
By adding a lane for right turn traffic, the plan is to reduce congestion in the area, especially during peak traffic hours. This will be the first phase of the project.
The plans call for the service roads in both directions to be rehabilitated between Highway 191 and Midkiff.
The project will also include concrete repairs at intersections within the project limits. The intersections are at Wadley, Tremont, Midland Drive, Midkiff and Highway 191.
The project will require lane closures, but TxDOT is working closely with the contractor to minimize disruptions.
For information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.
