Restaurant Report: All top performers in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - There was good news for restaurants in the Permian Basin toward the end of January. There were no low performers in Midland or Odessa for the week of January 21 through January 25. And while there were no top performers in Midland for the second straight week, there were several places in Odessa that had perfect scores.
Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - El Paraiso (6330 N. Benefield Ave.)
- - Taqueria La Esperanza (2729 Eisenhower Rd.)
- - Yummi Sushi (2501 W. University Blvd.)
- - Ally Mac’s (2525 N. Grandview Ave.)
- - Elotes Chevere (3600 Andrews Hwy.)
